2 Berkeley County deputies hurt after alleged drunk driver hits their parked vehicles on I-26

State - Regional

by: Chase Laudenslager

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: WCBD via Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that temporarily shut down part of I-26 early Sunday morning.

According to SCHP, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy was assisting troopers with a previous collision on I-26 at College Park road around 1:10 a.m.

Two law enforcement utility vehicles were parked when a third vehicle traveling east struck both of the sheriff’s office vehicles. The sheriff’s office said that the accident was caused by a drunk driver.

Two deputies were transported to the hospital but have since been released according to Sheriff Duane Lewis.

The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories