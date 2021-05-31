2 Berkeley County deputies hurt after alleged drunk driver hits their parked vehicles on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that temporarily shut down part of I-26 early Sunday morning.

According to SCHP, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy was assisting troopers with a previous collision on I-26 at College Park road around 1:10 a.m.

Two law enforcement utility vehicles were parked when a third vehicle traveling east struck both of the sheriff’s office vehicles. The sheriff’s office said that the accident was caused by a drunk driver.

Two deputies were transported to the hospital but have since been released according to Sheriff Duane Lewis.

The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.