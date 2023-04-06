NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities found more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their luggage at Charleston International Airport, according to a report.

Jihad Davis, 23, and Marquavious Chisolm, 25, allowed officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority to search their luggage after a K-9 detected a scene of marijuana. That’s when they found about 26 pounds of marijuana in Davis’ luggage and about 25 pounds of marijuana in Chisolm’s luggage.

Both men were charged with trafficking marijuana and were being held on $100,000 bonds at the Al Cannon Detention Center.