WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery of a person at a Lowe’s location on 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Aerial view of 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard (Google Maps)

Police said responding officers arrived at the scene and heard that two suspects, Taylor Shane Evans, 20, and an unnamed juvenile had stolen a 2017 Toyota Camry from the victim at gunpoint.

Police said that several people saw the robbery, including multiple employees of Lowe’s. An additional witness account provided officers with the information that Evans and the juvenile were “traveling toward Timlic Avenue” in the stolen Toyota Camry.

Distance between 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard and Timlic Avenue (Google Maps)

Police found the stolen car in front of 50 Timlic Avenue.

Both Evans and the juvenile tried to run away on foot when spotted, police said. However, both were taken into custody after a “short foot chase” at 7:55 p.m.

Aerial view of 50 Timlic Avenue (Google Maps)

Police recovered a handgun, which they said was used in the robbery.

Evans is currently being charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of a motor vehicle

A petition is pending for the juvenile.

“Due to the early stages of this investigation still in progress, no additional information is available at this time,” said the Winston-Salem Police Department in a statement.

No bond information is available.