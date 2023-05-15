All Posts

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people are facing charges after drugs fell out of a woman’s fake pregnancy stomach during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Anderson County, the sheriff’s office said.

After pulling over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, deputies said the first red flag was when the two gave conflicting information about her “due date.” Then, when Mitchem realized that deputies were becoming more suspicious, she took off running and the drugs fell out of her fake rubber stomach.

Deputies collected more than 1,500 grams of cocaine. Miller and Mitchem are facing trafficking cocaine charges.