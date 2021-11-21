2 charged after South Carolina protests organized in response to Rittenhouse verdict

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department arrested two people in separate protests organized in response to the not-guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The protests took place Sunday at Marion Square and White Point Garden.

According to CPD, Jerome Smalls, 71, of Charleston, was arrested after exchanging words with a member of a counterprotest group and intentionally spitting during the exchange at White Point Garden. Police charged him with third-degree assault and battery.

At the second demonstration at Marion Square Park, organizer Justin Hunt, 31, of Summerville, reportedly did not cooperate with officers and follow guidelines under the First Amendment demonstration ordinance by leading a march on King Street. Hunt was charged with violating the ordinance.

A jury on Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges in connection to fatal shootings in Wisconsin last year. The 18-year-old could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.