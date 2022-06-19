EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman are facing numerous charges following the drug-related death of a 25-year-old woman on Friday, according to the Eden Police Department.

First responders found Raquita Leshay Morton, 25, dead after responding about 1 p.m. to the Hampton Inn at 724 South Van Buren Road to check on reports of an unresponsive person.

Angel Nicole Howell

Michael Junior Moore

Angel Nicole Howell, 42, was arrested after officers conducted a search warrant on the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue. She is charged with felony death by distribution; possession of fentanyl and Adderall; and maintaining a dwelling that was used for the selling of a controlled substance.

Howell was given a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 5.

Authorities arrested Michael Junior Moore, 39, after searching the same address. He is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Moore was given a $20,000 secured bond and is also scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 5.

Authorities have not released any other information about the investigation, including how they linked Moore and Howell to Morton’s death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 336-623-9755 anytime or 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.