CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with the murder of a man stabbed to death in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

41-year-old Leslie Michelle King and 44-year-old Christopher John Miller surrendered to officers on Friday. Both have been charged with murder, police said.

CMPD said officers responded to a reported assault in the 4600 block of Willard Street at about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man, later identified as 50-year-old Michael Sterling Workman, Jr., was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leslie King, Christopher Miller (MCSO)

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.