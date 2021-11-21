2 children, 2 adults hurt in accidental shooting at turkey shoot in North Carolina

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were injured during an accidental shooting during a turkey shooting competition Saturday night in Moore County, North Carolina, officials said.

A fifth person was injured during the incident after falling into a fire pit, according to deputies.

The incident was reported just after 8:20 p.m. in an area off Cummings Road in northern Moore County, just outside Robbins, according to Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Maness. He said the incident when a shotgun went off after it was dropped and was “completely accidental” with “no criminal intent.”

Three people from one family — a mother, father and their very young son — were taken to First Health Moore Regional in Pinehurst for treatment. A 12-year-old girl, who is not related to the other three victims, was airlifted to Chapel Hill for treatment of gunshot wounds to her legs, Maness said.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, Maness said.

A woman who was near the shooting fell into a fire pit and suffered burns, but they are not considered serious, Maness said.

“It is certainly accidental — no criminal intent in any way,” Maness said.