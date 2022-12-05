CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Salisbury fire investigators are still working to learn what caused a fire Saturday night that left two children dead and one adult injured.

Investigators say the fire broke out just after midnight on South Church Street.

At the time of the fire, officials said there were four people found inside the home. Two children were found dead inside the home by firefighters. An adult was rushed to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and later flown to Baptist Medical Center.

Neighbors are wondering what caused the Saturday morning fire. Officials said they responded to the house at about 12:30 a.m. A neighbor said the family had only lived there for about a year.

Crime scene tape was up and SBI investigators and crime scene unit officials tried to determine the cause of the fire. Neighbors said this is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city with some homes being built in the early 1900s with all wood, which could cause a house fire to escalate quickly.