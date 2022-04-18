BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children were hurt and their mother is facing DWI and other charges after a multi-car crash in Burlington, North Carolina, police said.

Burlington police responded to the 2200 block of Wilkins Street in response to a car crash.

Police said Camera Lind Vaughn, 34, was driving east on Wilkins Street with her 8 and 11-year-old children when she hit a 2009 Nissan Titan that was parked along the curb. Vaughn’s Honda Accord then spun and hit a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that was also parked alongside the curb.

Her car then continued down Wilkins Street for another 128 feet before hitting a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was also parked off the road, police said. Vaughn’s Honda and the Nissan were both totaled in the crash, which also destroyed a mailbox on Wilkins Street.

Wilkins Street crash

Police said Vaughn’s two children had “obvious injuries” as a result of the accident and were taken to the hospital. The police report describes their condition as “stable.”

Investigators have alleged that speed and impairment were factors in the accident. Police confirmed that Vaughn was driving at 71 mph and that she was going 56 mph at first impact.

She has been charged with felony serious injury by vehicle; felony child abuse resulting in serious injury; driving while impaired; and careless and reckless driving.

Police estimated the total damages to be about $80,000.