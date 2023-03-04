SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died and a Harnett County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash during a car chase in which a suspect got away Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Friday at 2:01 p.m., a deputy sheriff was operating his patrol vehicle and was involved in a two-vehicle collision, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road/Sandclay Drive near Spring Lake.

The crash happened as the Harnett County deputy was chasing a suspect south on N.C. 210. The chase suspect first went through the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road/Sandclay Drive, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Just as the deputy went through the intersection, the driver of a black pickup truck went across N.C. 210 on Ray Road/Sandclay Drive and the deputy crashed into the side of the pickup truck, officials said.

A witness told troopers that the deputy’s lights and siren were activated on the SUV involved in the chase, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Brian Anthony Finch, 65, of Minnesota, was driving the second vehicle and died. The front right passenger, Patricia Lynn Finch, 64, also of Minnesota, was pronounced deceased.

The deputy had a K-9 partner in the SUV at the time of the crash. The K-9 deputy, named Beau, was not injured, officials said.

N.C. 210 was closed at the intersection of Ray Road until about 10:50 p.m. Friday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.