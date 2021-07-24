2 dead, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A drive-by shooting Friday night in Spartanburg left two men dead and two others injured.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Palisade Street around 9:15 p.m.

Police said witnesses reported that a large white SUV drove by and shot the four victims. One witness described the vehicle as a white sedan with a fastback style truck with four doors.

According to police, witnesses explained one male was driving and the other one was in the backseat. The male in the backfired the weapon.

Officers said one victim was shot in the chest and another was shot in the back.

All four victims were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner said two later died from their injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Travoiris Antoine Gentry of Anderson and 24-year-old Jaquante Donell Burris of Spartanburg.

There’s no word on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)596-2065.