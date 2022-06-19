COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people were killed and two others hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County, authorities said.

It happened about 2:40 a.m. at the Hang Time Night Club, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two men who later died were taken to the Colleton Medical Center after deputies found them critically injured.

Two injured people drove to the hospital hours later and were treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, deputies said.

No arrests have been made, and no further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.