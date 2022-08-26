CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday crash that involved two cars and a motorcycle.

According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and the two people that were inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CPD shut down the area for more than five hours as it processed the scene and spoke to witnesses.