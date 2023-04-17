SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people died and nine were injured in a single-vehicle car crash that happened early Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the highway patrol, the crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. on I-26 westbound near mile-marker 1.

Troopers said a 2000 Dodge van carrying 11 passengers was traveling west, ran off the right side of the road, hit a guard rail, returned to the road and overturned.

The passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Two of the passengers later died from their injuries.

SCHP and SCHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.