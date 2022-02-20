2 dead after crash in Greenville County involving tractor-trailer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people were killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the Twitter page of SCHP Master Trooper Gary, the crash happened on White Horse Road near Danhardt Street.

The coroner’s office said both occupants of the vehicle were produced dead by paramedics. Officials said the roadway is blocked, to avoid the area and find a different route.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.