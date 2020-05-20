Live Now
2 dead after crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Robeson County.

The crash happened on Morgan J Rd. (NC 1006), according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victims have not been identified and no other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

