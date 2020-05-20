2 dead after crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Robeson County.
The crash happened on Morgan J Rd. (NC 1006), according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The victims have not been identified and no other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Local nurse on being redeployed, working in the COVID-19 units: ‘It’s overwhelming’
- DHEC: Coronavirus related deaths in SC have surpassed 400
- With distance learning front and center, education officials urge lawmakers to close technology gap
- Traffic Plan: Ocean Boulevard will be southbound only for Memorial Day weekend, other changes
- Bill to require a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system is signed into law