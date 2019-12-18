2 dead after crash involving special needs bus in SC

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a crash involving a special needs bus in Anderson County, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30pm on Belton Honea Path Highway near Beeks Road, according to Highway Patrol.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Anderson County Disability and ADA special needs bus head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, 53-year-old Sherri Depetrillo, was killed in the crash.

One of the passengers on the bus, 34-year-old Kevin LeCroy, was also killed in the crash.

Troopers say eight people were taken to hospitals in Greenville and Anderson for injuries.

The coroner said Depetrillo was headed to Belton Honea Path High School to pick up her daughter when the crash happened.

There’s no word on the extent of the injuries in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.