2 dead after crash involving train in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Friday after a crash involving a train in Scotland County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
A vehicle was traveling south on Fred Carter Road near I-74 in the Laurel Hill area when the vehicle tried to cross train tracks but hit a CSX train, troopers said. The vehicle then rolled and ended up in a body of water.
Joshua Adam Grooms, 34, was the driver of the vehicle and was killed in the crash, troopers said. The front seat passenger, identified as Jeffrey D. Hyatt, 39, was also killed.
Another passenger was injured in the crash. The engineer on the CSX train was uninjured.
As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, the train tracks were still closed.