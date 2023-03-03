WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed Thursday night in a wrong-way crash on Wendell Boulevard, fire officials said.

Wendell police and fire units, along with Wake County EMS, responded at 10:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lane near the 800 block of Wendell Boulevard.

Investigators determined that a 1999 Oldsmobile driven by Annie Marchese, 75, was traveling east in the westbound lane when her vehicle collided with a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Brittney Lynn Herman, 23.

Marchese and Hannah Marie Herman, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene. Brittney Herman was taken to an area hospital.

Wendell police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will conduct the follow-up investigation.