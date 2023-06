GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead following a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the Parker Fire Department responded around 5:45 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue in reference to a fire.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, two victims were found. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

