GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

A man and woman were found dead Monday morning in a home on Bergen Lane near Simpsonville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 43-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled her death a homicide. A 40-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner.

Authorities have not released their names.