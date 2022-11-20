WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the plane were Patty Kreher and Joe Kreher. The two were flying in from St. Louis to visit their son and grandchildren for Thanksgiving.

The family member says the pair had made the trip from St. Louis to North Carolina numerous times.

According to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey, the initial call about the plane crash came in from Jeketer Drive.

Radio traffic between the pilot and the control tower reveals where the trouble began.

“One engine is not making as much power as the other one, we’re okay but that’s why we had the hesitation.” Pilot speaking to the control tower before the crash

The plane came to a rest in a woodline behind a couple of houses in a residential area, according to Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported to anyone in the residential area at this time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. NTSB investigators were back at the scene of the crash on Sunday morning.

The plane itself remained at the scene of the crash overnight and will be taken away on Sunday. New Walkertown Road was closed throughout most of Saturday and Kem Drive has reopened as of Sunday morning.

The NTSB will hold a news conference at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem at 3 p.m. on Sunday about their investigation.

This is a developing story.