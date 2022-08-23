GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The deaths of two inmates at the Greenville County Detention Center in May were fentanyl-related, authorities said.

WSPA previously reported that on May 12 paramedics were called to the detention center after two inmates were found unresponsive in the housing unit.

The men were identified as Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, which said the deaths were accidental.

The coroner’s office said its investigations showed that Zack’s died from acute fentanyl toxicity and that Broome’s death resulted from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and eylazine.

Information about how the two men got the drugs inside the jail was not immediately available.