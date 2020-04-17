2 donors to cover monthly health insurance premiums for temporarily laid off employees through June 30

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) says two donors will cover monthly health insurance premiums for temporarily laid off employees through June 30.

About 900 “MUSC Health care team members who were temporarily laid off in response to coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls” will have their premiums paid for,” MUSC says. “MUSC Health is currently notifying affected employees that their insurance premiums will be paid through June 30. MUSC Health had already committed to continue paying the employer health insurance contribution during this period.”

Both donors were inspired to help health care workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kate Azizi, MUSC’s vice president for institutional advancement. Azizi estimates the value of the donations at about $384,000.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these two amazing people and for what they have tangibly done to make a difference in the lives of these families,” said MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, M.D. “Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their health care is one less thing they have to worry about right now.”

The needs of our health care teams will continue to evolve as the institution moves toward the pandemic’s peak in South Carolina,” MUSC also said. “The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, an unrestricted fund established by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Foundation, allows the institution to respond quickly to various types of urgent needs, which currently include:

Additional remote screening sites.

Surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies.

Funds to help our health care providers with unforeseen expenses.

Research funding to support the search for new treatments and enhanced testing capabilities.”

