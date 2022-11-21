DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line Sunday on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police said led to a head-on crash.

On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into the oncoming lane, striking a 2013 Toyota Camry head-on.

It was just before 6 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the wreck on Fayetteville Street, between Timothy Avenue and East Cornwallis Road.

All six individuals involved were sent to receive medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

Of the four juvenile passengers in the Trailblazer, police said two sustained serious injuries while “two other children sustained minor injuries.” No ages of the juveniles were provided by authorities.

Both the driver of the Trailblazer and the driver of the Camry were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police also said.

The accident closed down a portion of Fayetteville Street for about 5 hours during the initial investigation. Police said no charges have been filed in connection with the crash, as of 9 a.m. Monday.