2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division secure a helicopter landing zone for a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. Photo by Maj. Thomas Cieslak via DVIDS.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – U.S. officials say that an Afghan soldier killed two Fort Bragg-based service members in Afghanistan.

The officials say the soldier gunned them down on Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that have not yet been made public.

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed.

Monday afternoon, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg announced that two soldiers who died were paratroopers.

Paratroopers of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team descend onto Fort Bragg, N.C.’s Luzon Drop Zone during training in 2018. 3rd Brigade Combat Team photo

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the loss of two paratroopers from the brigade during combat operations,” Col. Art Sellers wrote in a website announcement.

U.S. Central Command says additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

“As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families affected and for the paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed,” Sellers also wrote.