2 found dead in Robeson County likely died from carbon monoxide, medical examiner says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people found dead in May in Robeson County — including a woman who was reported missing — likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner reports for Jerome McKeller and Lucille Christian, obtained by News13, say a generator was found in the home that was out of gas but the still set to “on,” according to the documents. The home had no electricity.

Christian, 71, and McKeller, 69, were found dead May 26 at a home on Bailey Road in Fairmont.

No drugs or alcohol were found on scene and no foul play is suspected.