GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 911 call led to two people being found dead Friday morning in a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Offices said an investigation was initiated after a child called 911 in reference to hearing loud popping noises at a residence on Windy Oak Way in Greer.

Upon arrival, officials located two adult individuals inside the home deceased.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the individuals at this time.

Deputies said both bodies displayed obvious signs of trauma.

The investigation is in its early stages according to authorities. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.