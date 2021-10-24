2 found shot in North Carolina after chase ends in crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found shot in a Durham neighborhood Saturday night after a chase involving two cars that began in Granville County following a shooting in Butner, police said.

A double shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. in Butner. Butner police and deputies from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office then chased two cars from Butner into Durham County, according to Durham police.

One car crashed on Interstate 85 near the Red Mill Road exit. Two lanes heading south on I-85 were closed at mile marker 186 until about 10:40 p.m.

The other car continued into Durham and wrecked around 9:10 p.m. at 1408 Braxston Street, which is just off North Miami Boulevard near the intersection with East Geer Street, Durham police said.

Inside the car, two of three people were found with gunshot wounds, according to police.

One person was in critical condition while the other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other information was released.