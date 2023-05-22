DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two disassembled guns with serial numbers, 600 grams of marijuana, six grams of ‘magic mushrooms’ and 21 grams of THC vape cartridges: That’s the haul from a recent bust by Durham police.

Elvis Garcia Gutierrez, 20, of Durham, faces several charges in the bust, which turned up two Polymer80 handguns. Polymer80, Inc. is a U.S. manufacturer of parts kits containing firearm parts including unfinished receivers used for making privately made firearms, according to the company’s website.

“These weapons are known as ‘ghost guns’ and are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers,” police said in a news release. “There has been a tenfold increase in the weapons that can be assembled from ‘buy, build, shoot’ kits or from parts that can be 3D printed, which do not require any background checks to purchase.”

Gutierrez was charged with felony possession of psilocybin; felony possession of marijuana; possession with intent to sell and deliver narcotics; drug paraphernalia; and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling with intent to sell or deliver narcotics.

He was released from jail on bond, according to police.