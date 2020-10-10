2 girls shot at Savannah park during attempted armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say two 12-year-old girls were shot in Savannah Friday by suspects in an attempted armed robbery.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the girls were reportedly with their family member, an adult, at a park on the 3900 block of Boyd Street when two unknown suspects attempted to rob them.

The incident resulted in one suspect firing shots, striking the 12-year-olds. The adult, who the suspects were apparently robbing, was not injured.

SPD says the suspects are described as Black males in their late teens. Both are reported to have worn dark clothing during the incident.

The girls were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.

