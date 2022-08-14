CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘chaotic’ shootout Thursday evening in uptown Charlotte led to at least two people being shot and two arrests, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Malcolm Townsend, 23, faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Kalik Foster, 25, is charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen firearm.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.

Kalik Foster (left) & Malcolm Townsend (right) (Courtesy: MCSO)

Police said two groups of people who knew each other were arguing, and that led to a shootout.

Townsend and Foster, both identified as convicted felons by police, were arrested after police pulled over a vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident.

Foster suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by Medic.

Townsend had 19 grams of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of meth, police said. Two stolen firearms were also found in the vehicle.

More great work by our officers to highlight: this case out of the Central Division. On August 11, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Montford Point Street in reference to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/yTEnppTZxy — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 12, 2022

Police said the investigation revealed that a second person was hit by gunfire during the shootout. That person was taken to the hospital in another car involved in the incident. That vehicle was searched by police, and a third firearm was recovered.

Three cars were hit by gunfire, two of which were occupied, but no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation by CMPD.