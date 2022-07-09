FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol.

The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A report said the SUV was making a right turn from Airport Road onto Highway 301 and traveled north in the southbound lane.

According to the highway patrol, the trooper, who was not hurt, tried to avoid the SUV but it hit the right front quarter panel of the patrol vehicle. The SUV came to a stop in the southbound lane facing east, while the patrol vehicle ended up in the northbound lane also facing east.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with severe but non life-threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the crash, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.