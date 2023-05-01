SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people at an after-prom party were hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 1 a.m. to a shot-fired call at Mirror’s Nitelife at 106 South Blackstock Road in Spartanburg and found that a 15-year-old had been shot and that a female had also been grazed by a bullet.

The 15-year-old’s injuries were not believed life-threatening, and deputies said the teen was not cooperating with investigators.

Gunshots in the area have been routine, according to members of a family who live in the area and called 911 after the shooting. They said they often report gunshots to first responders and that it has gotten to the point where every Friday and Saturday night they just wait for something to happen.

“1 o’clock, I’m not kidding, it sounded like someone was banging on my window,” said Jennifer Hawkins, who lives nearby. “That’s how close the shots were. And I called my husband’s name and said, ‘what was that’ and he said, ‘I don’t know,’ so we both jumped up out of bed and here we are, my whole family got woken up at 1 o’clock in the morning because of this shooting that was here last night.”

“Every time we hear bullets, we hit the floor,” Hawkins said. “Plain and simple. I mean nobody should have to live like that, nobody.”