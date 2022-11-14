SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home early Sunday morning in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home at 1:48 a.m. on the 400 block of Messner Street where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 2:08 a.m., police learned that a 20-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they determined that the man had also been shot during the incident on Messner Street.

As of Sunday night, police said no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.