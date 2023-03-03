SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including two inmates, have been arrested in Lee County after the sheriff’s office said they were involved in a plot to smuggle methamphetamine and marijuana into the county jail.

One of those arrested was an employee of Aramark, a contracted food service supplier at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Maria Luisa Nambo was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver meth and marijuana; possession of a controlled substance on jail premises; conspiracy to deliver meth and marijuana; and possession of drug and marijuana and paraphernalia.

Nambo was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Michael Sesar Fiscal, Matthew Rashaud Jamell Green, the two inmates, and Hazel Brianna Russell were each charged with conspiracy to deliver meth and marijuana.

Russell was given a $15,000 secured bond, while Fiscal and Green were each given additional $15,000 secured bonds.