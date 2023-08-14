SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two men have been arrested after the remains of a missing man were found in a burned car.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sharon Road near Fowler Road in reference to a vehicle that had been burned with human remains inside.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the vehicle belonging to Leroy Palmer Jr., who was reported missing after leaving his residence at about midnight on Aug. 4 to meet someone. Palmer, 51, was identified as the victim by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies said investigators found a trail camera near the car that showed pictures of the car driving through a gate and coming to a stop, where it was found. It showed a man approaching the car with a gas can and then car goingup in flames.

Investigators were able to get security videos from other businesses and identify Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV as suspects. They are both charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree arson.