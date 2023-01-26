WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said.

The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat.

“Deputies accessed the school and determined that there were no active shooters,” investigator Jalisa Brown said. “Deputies contacted school staff, who then provided law enforcement with a number that contacted the school about a shooting threat.”

Investigators then went to a home where the call originated and determined that two juveniles associated with the residence allegedly made the call. They were taken to the Hemingway Police Department for questioning.

“After interviewing the juveniles, investigators alleged that the juveniles called the school twice, stating that they were going to shoot up the school,” Brown said.

The juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice because of their age,

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped with the investigation.