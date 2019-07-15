2 kids shot inside NC home Monday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting in Durham Monday morning, police said.

Officers received a call for a shooting at a home on McNeil Lane at 12:28 a.m., according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found two juveniles — one male and one female — suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Police said they believe at least one parent was at home at the time of the shooting.

Courtesy: CBS17

One victim was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the shoulder, police said. The two kids were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they currently have no suspects, but they do believe a white SUV was involved.