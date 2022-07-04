KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least two others.

Police said officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, dead after being shot multiple times when they responded about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Sunshine Steet.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to UNC Lenoir hospital after getting a report that two people had arrived there with gunshot wounds. Investigators think the two people, who were not identified by police, were shot during the same incident.

Another shooting Sunday night killed a man in the 200 block of South Adkin Street. Police responded about 6:30 p.m. and found Michael Davis Jr., 42, of Kinston, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at ECU Health in Greenville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s tips line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and callers might be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.