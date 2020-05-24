2 killed, 5 injured in Upstate SC shooting

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old and 21-year-old were killed during a shooting in Union County on Saturday night.

It happened on Dover Road in the Jonesville area. The Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody at this time.

5 other people were hurt and sent to near-by hospitals, deputies said.

According to dispatch officials, first calls came in as noise complaints about a party at 7:49 p.m., then reports of shots being fired came in at 10:28 p.m.

None of the victims or suspect have been identified.

