2 killed after car crashes into tree on McDuffie Crossing Road in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday evening in Robeson County after a car ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Abraham Flores, 37, and Justin Stewart, 31, both died in the crash, which happened on McDuffie Crossing Road, First Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the highway patrol said. Stewart, a passenger in the car, was critically injured and later died, Lewis said.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.