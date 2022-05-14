CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A report of a shooting followed by a vehicle pursuit in Johns Island Saturday morning ended with a crash that killed two people.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting on Michelle Lane, where deputies found gunfire damage but no one injured.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office said a car that drove by was identified as being involved in the shooting. A deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but it drove away at a high speed.

“The deputy reported losing sight of the suspect vehicle and canceled the pursuit.” sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office said the car was found crashed into a tree near Brownswood Road and Dogpatch Lane. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the car, a 2007 Nissan, had been headed east on Brownswood Road to escape law enforcement.

Authorities recovered an assault rifle from the car that is believed to have been used in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people killed in the crash.