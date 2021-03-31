2 killed in head-on crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Monday in a head-on crash in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 130 near Rowland, according to troopers. A Chevrolet Malibu traveling east crossed the center line and hit a Cadillac Escalade.

Both drivers died in the crash, troopers said. The people killed have been identified as Twamane Holland, 25, of Franklin, and Joyce Jones, 50, of Fairmont.

No passengers were in either car, troopers said.