2 lottery tickets bought in Cheraw worth $25K a year for life

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – Two lottery tickets bought in Cheraw are worth $25,000 a year for life.

The two tickets were sold at the Murphy USA store on the Chesterfield Highway. They matched the first five numbers in Monday’s drawing.

Check your lottery tickets.

The winners will decide between a $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners. The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Lucky for Life – Monday, August 24 18 - 22 - 25 - 31 – 46 Lucky Ball: 18

The lottery issues this message to the winners: Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.