2 Lumberton brothers sentenced for drug, gun crimes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Lumberton brothers were sentenced Thursday for drug and gun crimes, according to United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.

James Floyd was sentenced to six years in prison and Jerrick Floyd was sentenced to 7.5 years, Higdon said.

The Floyd brothers sold drugs and guns from a home on Alexis Drive in Lumberton between July 2019 and January 2020, Higdon said. The home was searched on Jan. 16, 2020 after controlled purchases. Three handguns, two rifles, extended magazines, cocaine, and 1.5 kilograms of marijuana were all seized.

Two of those guns were stolen including one that was reportedly stolen from a deputy’s home in 2014.

James Floyd is also a convicted felon and is not allowed to have guns, according to Higdon.