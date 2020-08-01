2 Lumberton men arrested after armed robbery, home invasion

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Lumberton men were arrested Friday after an armed robbery and home invasion, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said suspects entered a home in the 600 block of Moss Neck Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday and robbed the residents at gunpoint, fired multiple shots inside the home, and then ran away.

The victims identified one of the suspects as Reco Locklear, 38, of Lumberton, deputies said.

Deputies found Locklear and other individuals at a home on Riley Circle shortly after the home invasion, according to deputies. Locklear and the other individuals ran away.

During a search of the home, deputies said they seized a firearm. David Hinds Jr., 27, of Lumberton, who was a resident of the home, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking opium/heroin, and other drug-related charges. His charges are unrelated to the home invasion, deputies said.

Hinds is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $77,000 secure bond.

Locklear was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, first degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear, and two counts of second degree kidnapping.

Locklear is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $251,000 secure bond.

The incident remains under investigation and deputies said more arrests are likely. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

