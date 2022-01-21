2 Marines killed in tactical vehicle crash near Camp Lejeune from Georgia, West Virginia

Left: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke Right: U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The U.S. Marine Corps has released the names of the two U.S. Marines killed Wednesday after a tactical vehicle rolled over in a crash near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 17 near Jacksonville.

The deceased include:

• Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

• Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle, 18, of Kingwood, West Virginia, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”

The city of Jacksonville also issued a statement on the two Marines’ deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gierke and Riffle families and friends as well as to all the families who have those injured or are fighting for their lives. The City of Jacksonville shares in your loss. We are One City, One Community and One Marine family.”

Gierke entered active duty service in March 2021. His previous duty assignments include: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

His military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. His military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Riffle entered active duty service in March 2021. His previous duty assignments include: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

His military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. His military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Two patients remain at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they are listed in stable condition. One patient remains at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where they are listed in stable condition.

All other injured Marines have been discharged from medical care and have returned to their parent commands.