SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Investigators are looking for two men suspected of robbing an ATM while it was being serviced by a technician in Spartanburg County.

It happened at about 12:40 p.m. Friday at the Bank of America branch on Asheville Highway. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men wearing masks pushed a technician out of the way and stole four cassettes full of money.

Cassettes are solid boxes inside an ATM that hold individual currencies. The sheriff’s office said the suspects took one containing $100 bills, two holding $20 bills and another with $10 dollar bills.

It is unclear how much money was taken. The men reportedly fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Any with information or tips is asked to email Sgt. Jon Guest at jguest@spartanburgcounty.org or call (864) 285-1046.